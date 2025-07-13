Shaw is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Shaw will close out of the Cubs' first-half schedule having been held out of the lineup for three consecutive games and four of the last five contests while he's managed just one hit in 26 at-bats to begin July. Vidal Brujan will get the start at third base after Jon Berti filled in for Shaw over the past two contests, but the Cubs may look to the trade market for an upgrade at the position leading up to the July 31 deadline if the organization isn't convinced that Shaw will be able to improve his offensive production coming out of the All-Star break.