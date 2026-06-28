Cubs' Matt Shaw: Dealing with wrist soreness

Shaw was removed from Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Brewers in the ninth inning as a result of wrist soreness, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Shaw opened the game on the bench as the Cubs opted to go with Michael Conforto in right field Sunday. Shaw entered the contest as a pinch hitter in place of Conforto in the top of the seventh frame, drawing a walk in his only at-bat of the day. When Shaw's next turn at the plate arrived in the ninth inning, Justin Dean batted in his place. The 24-year-old Shaw can be considered day-to-day with the wrist discomfort ahead of Monday's series opener against the Padres at home.