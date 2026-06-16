Cubs' Matt Shaw: Draws walk-off walk

Shaw went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Monday's 5-4 win over the Rockies.

Shaw picked up a pair of hits, including an RBI triple in the sixth inning, but it was his walk with the bases loaded in the ninth inning that made him the hero of the Cubs' walk-off win. Manning right field, Monday marked the 24-year-old's first start since being reinstated from the injured list Tuesday. Shaw's defensive versatility opens the door for him to fill in at multiple positions, though there isn't a clear path to an everyday role at the moment. Across 113 plate appearances this season, the 2023 first-round pick is slashing .255/.313/.422 with 10 extra-base hits (three homers), 14 RBI, 11 runs and three stolen bases.