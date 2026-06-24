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Cubs' Matt Shaw: Hitting bench for early game

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Shaw is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Mets.

He'll take a seat for the first game of the day, giving way to Michael Conforto in right field. With Seiya Suzuki having thus far been limited to designated-hitter duties since returning to the lineup after a brief absence due to knee discomfort, Shaw had occupied right field in each of the last six games, going 7-for-24 (.292 average) with one home run, two triples, two walks, seven RBI and seven runs during that span.

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