Cubs' Matt Shaw: Hitting bench for early game

Shaw is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Mets.

He'll take a seat for the first game of the day, giving way to Michael Conforto in right field. With Seiya Suzuki having thus far been limited to designated-hitter duties since returning to the lineup after a brief absence due to knee discomfort, Shaw had occupied right field in each of the last six games, going 7-for-24 (.292 average) with one home run, two triples, two walks, seven RBI and seven runs during that span.