Cubs' Matt Shaw: Pops fourth home run

Shaw went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Blue Jays.

Shaw made his lone hit count as he blasted his fourth home run of the season with two runners on in the second inning. The second-year player got the start in right field, which is where he's been seeing most of his playing time recently, with Seiya Suzuki frequently serving as the team's DH. The recent demotion of Moises Ballesteros to Triple-A helped open more room at DH, which in turn has opened up right for Shaw. The 24-year-old is slashing .252/.308/.437 through 50 games so far this year.