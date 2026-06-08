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Cubs' Matt Shaw: Returning from IL on Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Cubs will activate Shaw (back) from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's contest in Colorado, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Shaw was sent to the IL a little over two weeks ago with mid-back tightness, but he's ready to rejoin the big club after going 4-for-14 with a 2:2 BB:K over four rehab games with Triple-A Iowa. With Dansby Swanson's ongoing struggles, Shaw could see more playing time than he had been getting before his injury. However, Shaw hasn't exactly pushed for a bigger role himself this season, slashing .242/.291/.400 across 42 games.

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