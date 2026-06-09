Cubs' Matt Shaw: Returns from IL

The Cubs reinstated Shaw (back) from the injured list Tuesday, Vinnie Duber of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Shaw has been on the shelf since late May due to back tightness, but he's been cleared to return after going 4-for-14 with an RBI, two runs and a steal in four rehab games at Triple-A Iowa. The 24-year-old has slashed just .242/.291/.400 across 104 plate appearances this season, though he could still receive an uptick in playing time with Nico Hoerner, Alex Bregman and Dansby Swanson all struggling offensively as of late. Kevin Alcantara was optioned to Iowa in a corresponding move.