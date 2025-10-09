Boyd will start Thursday's NLDS Game 4 against the Brewers, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Boyd will pitch on regular rest Thursday after he struggled on short rest in Game 1, allowing six runs (two earned) while recording just two outs. The left-hander has been notably better at home this season, posting a 2.51 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 79:14 K:BB over 89.2 frames covering 15 starts. Boyd will get to pitch at Wrigley Field on Thursday as the Cubs look to extend the series to a fifth game.