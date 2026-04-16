Boyd (biceps) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.

Boyd is expected to require just the one rehab outing, setting him up to rejoin the Cubs' rotation as soon as Tuesday at Wrigley Field against the Phillies. The veteran southpaw has missed the last two weeks of action with a left biceps strain. Boyd allowed eight runs (seven earned) with a 17:3 K:BB over 9.1 innings in his first two starts of the season before getting hurt.