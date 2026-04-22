Cubs' Matthew Boyd: Reinstated before Wednesday's start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cubs activated Boyd (biceps) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Boyd is set to rejoin the rotation with a start Wednesday against the Phillies after missing the past two-plus weeks with a left biceps strain. The left-hander threw 64 pitches and went 3.2 innings in his lone rehab outing last Thursday, so he might not be ready for a full workload versus Philadelphia.
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