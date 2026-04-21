The Cubs will activate Boyd (biceps) from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

The move will likely be made official at some point Wednesday. Boyd was always tracking toward starting this week after he was shelved 15 days ago with a left biceps strain. After Boyd was roughed up in his Opening Day nod against the Nationals, allowing six runs over 3.2 innings, the left-hander bounced back with a win April 1 against the Angels. He has a 6.75 ERA, but Boyd's 1.85 FIP over 9.1 innings suggests he should have seen better results. Boyd struck out 17 and walked just three across his two starts.