The Cubs designated Arias for assignment Monday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the signing of Colin Rea. Arias, 23, made a full-time move to relief in 2024 and split the season between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa, compiling a 4.77 ERA and 72:48 K:BB over 60.1 innings.