The Yankees activated Arias (undisclosed) from the 7-day minor-league injured list Saturday and transferred him to Double-A Somerset.

Arias landed on the minor-league IL in April but was able to begin a minor-league rehab assignment in late June. In six games between the organization's Florida Complex League, Single-A and High-A affiliates, the righty hurler posted a 3.12 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB over 8.2 innings. Arias spent most of 2024 with the Cubs' Triple-A squad, and he could progress to that level with the Yankees before the end of the campaign if he makes a good impression at Somerset.