The Yankees optioned Arias to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

The Yankees acquired Arias from the Cubs in January, and he'll officially be headed to Triple-A to begin his tenure with his new organization. The 23-year-old reached Triple-A for the first time last season, finishing with a 5.45 ERA and 2.11 WHIP across 36.1 innings at Iowa.