The Yankees acquired Arias from the Cubs on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Arias was designated for assignment earlier this week and is now on the move to a new organization. The 23-year-old held a 4.77 ERA and walked 48 over 60.1 innings between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa in 2024, but he also struck out 72 and offers good stuff from a sidearm delivery. The Yankees will be tasked with getting him to throw more strikes, and if they're able to, he might be a sneaky addition.