Amaya (ankle) is set to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Amaya isn't considered fully recovered from the left ankle sprain he suffered Aug. 13, which he sustained in his first game back from the injured list after he had been shelved since late May due to a left oblique strain. However, Amaya has made enough progress in his recovery from the ankle injury to run the bases, so he'll serve as a designated hitter for Iowa on Tuesday. Manager Craig Counsell is hopeful that Amaya will resume catching for Iowa later in the week, and if all goes well, the 26-year-old could rejoin the Cubs for the final week of the regular season.