The Cubs recalled Ballesteros from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old will join the Cubs for the fourth time this season with Kyle Tucker (calf) landing on the injured list, Ballesteros won't directly take Tucker's position in right field, but Chicago could use Seiya Suzuki more in right field to open up the DH spot for Ballesteros, who is one of the organization's top prospects and has an .859 OPS with 13 homers in 114 Triple-A games this year.