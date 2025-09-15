Ballesteros will serve as the Cubs' designated hitter and cleanup batter in Monday's game against the Pirates.

Ballesteros will be awarded his fourth straight start after he went 5-for-10 with one home run, one triple, two walks, two RBI and three runs during the Cubs' series versus the Rays over the weekend. Though he's made the most of his opportunities since being called up from Triple-A Iowa last Tuesday, Ballesteros' playing time could be squeezed once Seiya Suzuki (illness) makes his return to the lineup.