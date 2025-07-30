Ballesteros went 1-for-2 with a three-run double in Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Brewers.

Ballesteros played his first game with the Cubs since May 19 and came up clutch with a bases-clearing double in the third inning. He was later lifted in favor of the right-handed Justin Turner to face Brewers lefty DL Hall. The 21-year-old has gone 4-for-18 with six RBI and three runs scored across six major-league contests, and his role moving forward may be shaped by the upcoming trade deadline.