Ballesteros went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 6-4 victory over Tampa Bay.

This was the first appearance for Ballesteros since he was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, so he's clearly filling more of a depth role for the Cubs at this point. In limited MLB playing time this year, the 21-year-old rookie has looked comfortable at the plate with a .273 batting average and .742 OPS across 22 at-bats. Ballesteros has limited fantasy appeal in 2025 alone, though his long-term outlook remains promising as one of Chicago's top offensive prospects.