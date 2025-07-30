The Cubs recalled Ballesteros from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Ballesteros went 3-for-16 at the plate in an earlier stint with the Cubs and has slashed .332/.393/.496 with nine home runs this season with Iowa. There would not appear to be a clear path to playing time for the 21-year-old, though he could see some action at designated hitter if Ian Happ's shin injury lingers. Ballesteros is getting a start at designated hitter Wednesday in Milwaukee.