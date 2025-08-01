The Cubs optioned Ballesteros to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The 21-year-old was called up Wednesday by Chicago and went 1-for-2 with three-run double that day against Milwaukee, but he'll head back to the minors to make room on the MLB roster for trade-acquisition Willi Castro. Ballesteros will now rejoin Iowa, where he has a .334/.393/.497 slash line with 26 doubles, nine homers and three steals in 86 games this year.