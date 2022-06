Madrigal was removed from Friday's loss to the Yankees due to groin tightness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Madrigal started Friday's matchup and went 2-for-5 with a strikeout prior to his departure in the bottom of the 12th inning. He should tentatively be considered day-to-day, but Andrelton Simmons and Jonathan Villar are likely in line for additional playing time if Madrigal misses time.