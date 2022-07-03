Madrigal (groin) is scheduled to take part in live batting practice Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The live batting practice session could mark the final hurdle that Madrigal needs to clear in his recovery from a left groin strain before he heads out on a minor-league rehab assignment. David Bote (shoulder) and Christopher Morel have been picking up most of the work at second base of late for the big club, but Madrigal should reclaim a near-everyday role in the middle infield once he's activated from the 10-day injured list.