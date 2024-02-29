Madrigal may have to settle for a bench role with Christopher Morel seemingly in line to start most days at third base, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The versatile Morel has been focusing on the hot corner in camp, and it seems like he will emerge as the top option there. With Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson locked in up the middle, Madrigal seems destined for a utility role off the bench, which would cap his fantasy upside for the time being. Things could change if one of those other players suffers an injury.