The Cubs placed Madrigal on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right hamstring strain, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Madrigal suffered the injury in Monday's series opener against the Brewers and will be sidelined through at least the end of the All-Star break. Christopher Morel is starting at third base Tuesday and Patrick Wisdom (wrist) is back from the IL to help out at the hot corner.