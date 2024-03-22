The Cubs have not yet determined whether Madrigal (hamstring) will begin the season on the injured list, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Madrigal has been sidelined for most of this month with a right hamstring strain, but he's doing better and is likely to play in a minor-league game Sunday. It sounds like it's basically a coin flip as to whether he'll require an IL stint to begin the season.