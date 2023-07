The Cubs reinstated Madrigal (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Madrigal landed on the injured list July 4 with a strained right hamstring and will now return to Chicago after a five-game rehab assignment. The 26-year-old infielder went 5-for-18 with four runs scored during his rehab assignment and figures to return as the Cubs' primary third baseman. Miles Mastrobuoni was optioned to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.