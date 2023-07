Madrigal (hamstring) will resume his rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Iowa, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Madrigal was scratched from Iowa's lineup Sunday due to lower-body fatigue, but it won't be much of a setback as he nears his return to the Cubs' active roster. The infielder has been on the shelf since July 4 due to a right hamstring strain.