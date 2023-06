Madrigal is starting at third base and batting ninth in Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

It's Madrigal's fourth straight start at third base and fifth straight start overall, as he appears to have emerged as Cubs manager David Ross' preferred option at the hot corner for the time being. Madrigal hasn't exactly earned it with his bat, as he has a .584 OPS on the season and a .564 OPS in four games since his recall.