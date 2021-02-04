Martini signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Jan. 2, Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America reports.
A native of Crystal Lake, Ill., Martini will continue his career with his hometown organization after he spent the 2020 campaign with the Phillies. Though he was a member of Philadelphia's 60-man roster pool throughout the 60-game MLB season, the 30-year-old outfielder never earned a callup from the alternate training site. He'll likely need to perform well at Triple-A Iowa early on during the upcoming season to put himself in the mix for a promotion to the Cubs.