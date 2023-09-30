Hoerner (knee) won't start Saturday's game against the Brewers but will be available off the bench, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Hoerner fouled a ball off his knee Friday, and while he avoided a fracture, he's evidently too sore to start Saturday's must-win contest. Christopher Morel will handle second base in his absence.
