Hoerner went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run, an additional run scored and two total RBI in Saturday's 10-9 loss to the Pirates.

Hoerner took rookie Paul Skenes deep in the fourth inning for just his second long ball of the season. He drove in another run an inning later when he walked with the bases loaded. The low power output isn't too surprising, as Hoerner had only nine home runs last year and just 10 in 2022. The shortstop has still been productive in May with a .300 batting average and .941 OPS for the month along with both homers and three stolen bases.