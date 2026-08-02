Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Goes deep in win

Hoerner went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Yankees.

Hoerner hit just his sixth home run of the season, though two of those have come in his last six games. During that span, the infielder is batting .455 with a 1.206 OPS, two stolen bases and seven RBI. Overall, Hoerner is slashing .257/.320/.356, and he's swiped 16 bases, which remains his greatest fantasy asset. He's trending upward and may start to approach his career .279 batting average if he keeps up his recent pace.