Hoerner went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the White Sox. He also stole two bases.

Hoerner showed off all aspects of his game Tuesday, recording his seventh home run of the season along with his 23rd and 24th stolen bases. The power is a nice bonus as the base stealing has been the infielder's calling card this year. The 24 steals lead the team by a healthy margin and are a new career high for Hoerner, who should continue to be a strong fantasy contributor.