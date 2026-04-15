Hoerner went 2-for-6 with a run scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Phillies.

Hoerner has been off to a hot start with a .303/.397/.455 slash line through 17 games. The Cubs have responded by moving the speedy infielder up to the leadoff spot, and it looks like a move that could stick for a while based on his sustained good play. Hoerner has also contributed five steals in five attempts, and his ability on the bases is what largely drives his fantasy value.