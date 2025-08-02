Hoerner went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Orioles.

Getting a rare start at shortstop while Dansby Swanson received a day off, Hoerner banged out three of the Cubs' eight hits on the afternoon, with two of them bringing home runs. it was Hoerner's sixth multi-hit performance in 14 games since the All-Star break, a stretch in which the 28-year-old infielder is batting .358 (19-for-53) with a homer, three steals, seven runs and seven RBI.