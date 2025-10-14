Caissie was deemed free of concussion symptoms and resumed taking part in baseball activities earlier this month, MLB.com reports.

Though the Cubs didn't activate him for the wild-card series win over the Padres nor their NLDS loss to the Brewers, Caissie appears to have made a full recovery from the concussion that landed him on the 7-day injured list Sept. 14. The 23-year-old outfielder -- who hit .192 with one home run in 12 games this season in his first taste of the big leagues -- should be in line for a normal offseason. He'll compete for a spot on the Cubs' Opening Day roster in spring training, though Caissie's chances of beginning the 2026 campaign in an everyday role could be determined by whether Chicago re-signs Kyle Tucker or brings aboard another high-profile corner outfielder or designated hitter over the winter.