Cubs' Owen Caissie: Cleared from concussion
Caissie was deemed free of concussion symptoms and resumed taking part in baseball activities earlier this month, MLB.com reports.
Though the Cubs didn't activate him for the wild-card series win over the Padres nor their NLDS loss to the Brewers, Caissie appears to have made a full recovery from the concussion that landed him on the 7-day injured list Sept. 14. The 23-year-old outfielder -- who hit .192 with one home run in 12 games this season in his first taste of the big leagues -- should be in line for a normal offseason. He'll compete for a spot on the Cubs' Opening Day roster in spring training, though Caissie's chances of beginning the 2026 campaign in an everyday role could be determined by whether Chicago re-signs Kyle Tucker or brings aboard another high-profile corner outfielder or designated hitter over the winter.