Wisdom went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 11-4 loss against Toronto.

Sunday's game was a microcosm of Wisdom's season as he paired his 20th home run with three more strikeouts to raise his season total to 99 in 224 at-bats. Wisdom's role has diminished since the trade deadline acquisition of Jeimer Candelario having now started just four games since Aug. 1. Wisdom's empty power production is best served in the part-time role in which the Cubs currently have him placed.