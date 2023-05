Wisdom went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Cardinals.

Wisdom popped his second home run of the month and 12th of the season in the third inning. The 31-year-old came into the game mired in a 7-for-40 slump, so when he's not hitting long balls, he can be tough to stomach in fantasy leagues. Wisdom is now batting .237 with a .941 OPS and should continue to be a boom or bust option moving forward.