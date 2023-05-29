Wisdom went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs, a walk and 5 RBI in Sunday's loss to the Reds.

Wisdom drove in all five runs for the Cubs after hitting a home run in the second and then another in the eighth. Sunday was just hit second multi-hit game this month and his first long ball since May 10. He had been held out of the lineup two of the previous three times the Cubs had faced a righty and will likely need to bring his strikeouts down before he can be considered as a regular fixture again. The 31-year-old is now slashing .225/.316/.556 with 14 homers, 28 RBI, 28 runs and a 19:65 BB:K over 172 plate appearances.