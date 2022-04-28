Wisdom went 1-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over Atlanta.

Wisdom picked a great time for his first hit of the game, hitting a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to put the Cubs up 6-3. The third baseman is only batting .236, though he does have a strong .808 OPS and three long balls across 17 games. Jonathan Villar will continue to get playing time across the diamond, but Wisdom should continue to see regular starts while he's producing at the plate.