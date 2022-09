Wisdom went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer, two runs scored, a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base in an 8-3 victory Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Wisdom got the scoring started Sunday with a three-run, two-out homer in the fifth. In the seventh, he was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored. He's now 8-for-12 in stolen base attempts on the season and has been successful in six of his last seven attempts. While he is just 4-for-32 at the plate in September, three of his hits have left the park.