The Cubs placed Wisdom on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a sprained right wrist, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Wisdom has been struggling at the plate recently, going just 2-for-24 since the beginning of June. Now, he will be shelved for at least 10 days as he nurses his right wrist. Justin Steele (forearm) was activated off the 15-day injured list Saturday and will replace Wisdom on the active roster.