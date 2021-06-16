Wisdom, who entered the game when Kris Bryant (hand) left in the first inning, went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Mets.

Bryant took a pitch off his right hand in his first plate appearance and left the game, though X-rays later came back negative and he was diagnosed with a contusion. Wisdom has been a pleasant surprise for the Cubs and could see an uptick in playing time if Bryant misses a few games to nurse his injury, but it doesn't seem like a serious issue, so the former should remain in a reserve role moving forward.