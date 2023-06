Wisdom (wrist) was cleared Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Wisdom had been struggling mightily at the plate before he landed on the injured list June 17 due to a sprained right wrist, so the Cubs might ask him to remain with Iowa through the weekend in an effort to get his timing back. Nick Madrigal continues to draw the majority of playing time at third base for Chicago.