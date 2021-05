Wisdom went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and a strikeout in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Pirates.

Wisdom hit his first home run of the season in the fourth inning after he had a hit by pitch call reversed via replay earlier in the at-bat. The 29-year-old has now gone 2-for-5 while serving mainly as a pinch hitter across his last three games with the major-league club.