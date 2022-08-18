Wisdom is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles.

Wisdom will take a seat for the day game after a night game, paving the way for P.J. Higgins to draw a third consecutive start after he went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Nationals. Meanwhile, Wisdom went 0-for-4 on Wednesday, dropping his season average to .219. Even if Higgins gains more traction as an everyday player at first base for the Cubs, Wisdom would still likely have potential paths to steady at-bats at third base or designated hitter.