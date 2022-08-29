Preciado (knee) has gone 1-for-8 with an RBI and a stolen base in two games since being reinstated from Single-A Myrtle Beach's 7-day injured list Thursday.

Preciado last played for Myrtle Beach on June 12 before making his return to action for the affiliate nearly two and a half months later following the bout with the left knee injury. The switch-hitting 19-year-old is slashing .211/.274/.303 across 158 plate appearances on the season for Myrtle Beach.