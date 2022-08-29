Preciado (knee) has gone 1-for-8 with an RBI and a stolen base in two games since being reinstated from Single-A Myrtle Beach's 7-day injured list Thursday.
Preciado last played for Myrtle Beach on June 12 before making his return to action for the affiliate nearly two and a half months later following the bout with the left knee injury. The switch-hitting 19-year-old is slashing .211/.274/.303 across 158 plate appearances on the season for Myrtle Beach.
More News
-
Cubs' Reginald Preciado: Rehabbing in Arizona•
-
Cubs' Reginald Preciado: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Cubs' Reginald Preciado: Brutal results in Single-A•
-
Cubs' Reginald Preciado: Showing plenty of promise•
-
Cubs' Reginald Preciado: Crushing in rookie ball•
-
Cubs' Reginald Preciado: Shipped to Chicago•