Preciado was traded to the Cubs on Monday as part of the trade that sent Yu Darvish and Victor Caratini to San Diego, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

A 6-foot-4 shortstop from Panama, Preciado has a very high ceiling but he has not yet played in an affiliated league, having signed in 2019 at the age of 16 for $1.3 million. He could grow into impact power while sticking at a premium position. Zach Davies, Owen Caissie, Yeison Santana and Ismael Mena were also shipped to Chicago in the deal.